Short Interest in Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Decreases By 17.8%

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 16,300 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Kidpik Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PIK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,263. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.11. Kidpik has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $10.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.

Get Kidpik alerts:

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Kidpik had a negative return on equity of 914.46% and a negative net margin of 88.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter.

Kidpik Company Profile

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. It offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kidpik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidpik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.