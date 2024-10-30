Short Interest in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Decreases By 9.4%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 7,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.80 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

KC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.86. 2,950,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,703. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $725.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $260.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.17 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

