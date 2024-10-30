Short Interest in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Rises By 22.9%

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 243,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,175 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,301,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.39. 42,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,230. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $8.95.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

