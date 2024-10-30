Short Interest in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Increases By 20.4%

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 938,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Resources Connection Trading Up 0.2 %

RGP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. 206,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,664. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. Resources Connection has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $277.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Resources Connection had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 972.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 91.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 18,060.8% in the first quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 87,595 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

