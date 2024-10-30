Short Interest in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Grows By 28.4%

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the September 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VOC Energy Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

VOC opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $94.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 91.90% and a return on equity of 103.79%.

VOC Energy Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOC Energy Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 114,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

About VOC Energy Trust

(Get Free Report)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.