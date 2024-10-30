Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.22-4.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $935-940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $931.23 million. Shutterstock also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.220-4.310 EPS.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shutterstock stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.20. 630,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,855. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.44 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

