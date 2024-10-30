Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) Short Interest Update

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 41,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 521,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. 1,417,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,813. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers .

