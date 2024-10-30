Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $5.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.83. 199,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,493. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.96. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $154.91.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $97,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,015,725. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $647,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,489,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,462,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

