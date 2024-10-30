Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.25 and last traded at $29.52, with a volume of 19129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLP shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

The firm has a market cap of $579.29 million, a PE ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $625,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,481,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,834,565.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,750 shares of company stock worth $2,145,055 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.1% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 31,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.3% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 34,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Simulations Plus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

