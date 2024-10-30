SingularityNET Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $672.66 million and $128,030.61 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00006885 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,367.79 or 1.00014966 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00012014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00006881 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005970 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00061410 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.57048951 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $83,770.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

