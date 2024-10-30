SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1118 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CWYUF opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $166.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CWYUF

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.