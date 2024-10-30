SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $32.64 and last traded at $32.64, with a volume of 9072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on SmartFinancial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price target on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

SmartFinancial Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $566.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 5,760.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 66,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 65,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 200,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Featured Stories

