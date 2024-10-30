Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 39000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Snipp Interactive Trading Up 8.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.

About Snipp Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to execute customized purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, an end-to-end real time multichannel SaaS cloud-based customer loyalty program software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snipp Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snipp Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.