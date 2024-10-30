Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Announces $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHOO traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.10. 1,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.