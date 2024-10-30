SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 10,601,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 33,950,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Northland Securities upped their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 93.28% and a negative net margin of 195.65%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 90,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $442,328.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,362,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,936.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 21,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $102,597.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 865,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,909.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 90,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $442,328.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,362,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,936.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,644 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,471 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,659,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,193,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 92.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 479,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 563.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 409,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

