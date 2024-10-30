Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $74.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

SMBC stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.15. The stock had a trading volume of 34,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.05.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMBC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director William E. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $247,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,851,715.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William E. Young sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $26,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,726,533.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $247,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,851,715.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

