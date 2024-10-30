Sovryn Self Reported Market Cap Tops $7.44 Million (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last week, Sovryn has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. Sovryn has a total market cap of $7.44 million and $86,159.28 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sovryn token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,051.52 or 0.99760211 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72,049.85 or 0.99757896 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sovryn Token Profile

Sovryn was first traded on August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. The official message board for Sovryn is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. The official website for Sovryn is sovryn.app.

Sovryn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 63,944,200.02450344 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.39128093 USD and is up 4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $25,573.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sovryn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sovryn using one of the exchanges listed above.

