SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 168,346 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 10,548% compared to the typical volume of 1,581 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 177,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 135,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FEZ traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,330. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.90 and a 12 month high of $54.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

