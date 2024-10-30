STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Short Interest Update

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 818,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

NASDAQ STAA traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,707. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 0.59. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $52.68.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $99.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAA. Morgan Stanley cut STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

In related news, Director Arthur C. Butcher acquired 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $49,956.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,861.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,468,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,678,000 after buying an additional 43,083 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 290,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 730,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

