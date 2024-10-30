Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.900-4.300 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $94.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.75. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.40, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -169.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

