State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Position Reduced by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,789,000 after acquiring an additional 40,835 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in State Street by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 198,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $7,626,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in State Street by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 549.0% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,199 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $1,265,603.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,462.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Price Performance

State Street stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.72. 238,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,655. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.36. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $63.57 and a 1-year high of $94.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.02%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.39.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

