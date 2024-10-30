SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires 4,600 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,211 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 503.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,377,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861,704 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 626,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,126,000 after purchasing an additional 475,860 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.66. 98,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,084. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $149.61 and a 52 week high of $201.08. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

