SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys 18,578 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,578 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,005 shares of company stock valued at $22,198,147 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,264,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,214,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $286.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

