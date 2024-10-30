SteelPeak Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,081 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.48. The stock had a trading volume of 20,137,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,291,469. The company has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.01. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.55 and a 1-year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

