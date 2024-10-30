SteelPeak Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 217,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 60,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

PWZ stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,090. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

