Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Up 6.8% – Should You Buy?

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.59 and last traded at $77.93. 4,206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 90,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.96.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average is $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $556.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.30 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.58%. Stepan’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stepan will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stepan news, VP David Kabbes purchased 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.39 per share, with a total value of $75,387.84. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,387.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 3,053.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stepan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Stepan by 60.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

