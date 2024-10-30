Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,392 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 144% compared to the typical daily volume of 981 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVNC stock remained flat at $5.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 72,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

