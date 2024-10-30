Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Stryker updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-12.100 EPS.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded up $6.07 on Wednesday, reaching $365.08. 617,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,826. The stock has a market cap of $139.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $359.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.84. Stryker has a twelve month low of $264.85 and a twelve month high of $374.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.