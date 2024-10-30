Stryker’s (SYK) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $420.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $380.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.05.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $359.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,266. Stryker has a 12-month low of $264.85 and a 12-month high of $374.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Stryker by 84.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 114.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

