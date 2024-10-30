Sui (SUI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.70 Billion

Sui (SUI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Sui coin can currently be bought for $2.06 or 0.00002842 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sui has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Sui has a market cap of $5.70 billion and $795.53 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,270.94 or 0.99659939 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,127.46 or 0.99462083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sui Coin Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,763,841,373 coins. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,763,841,372.608888 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 2.06731231 USD and is up 10.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 400 active market(s) with $1,339,182,678.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

