Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Shares Down 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) was down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 1,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup raised Sumitomo Heavy Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Sumitomo Heavy Industries
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Performance
Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.09%.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.
