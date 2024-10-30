Sunburst Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.10. 2,026,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,975,005. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.00.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

