Sunburst Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,199 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILCG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1,453.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 853,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 798,883 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,618,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 394.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 109,161 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,038,000 after acquiring an additional 106,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,361,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after purchasing an additional 98,743 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ILCG traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $86.88. The stock had a trading volume of 33,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,954. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.08. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $87.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

