Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Short Interest Update

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 599.5 days.

Swire Properties Stock Performance

Shares of SWPFF stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Swire Properties has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80.

About Swire Properties

Swire Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates mixed-use, primarily commercial properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The company engages in the development, leasing, and management of commercial, retail, and residential properties; development, construction, and sale of residential apartments; and operation of hotels.

