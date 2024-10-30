Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Short Interest Update

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 599.5 days.
Swire Properties Stock Performance
Shares of SWPFF stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Swire Properties has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80.
About Swire Properties
