Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Trading Up 5.9% – Still a Buy?

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 446,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 434,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Talon Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13.

In other Talon Metals news, insider Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$45,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,333,000 shares of company stock worth $118,220. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

