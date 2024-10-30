Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Trading Up 5.9% – Still a Buy?

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 446,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 434,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Talon Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Talon Metals
Talon Metals Trading Up 5.9 %
Insider Transactions at Talon Metals
In other Talon Metals news, insider Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$45,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,333,000 shares of company stock worth $118,220. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.
About Talon Metals
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Talon Metals
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.