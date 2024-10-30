TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF) Short Interest Up 22.2% in October

TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
TBC Bank Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TBCCF remained flat at $33.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92. TBC Bank Group has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $33.10.
About TBC Bank Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TBC Bank Group
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.