Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77), with a volume of 41731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.81).

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43. The stock has a market cap of £52.56 million, a PE ratio of 1,012.50 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.26.

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, premium financial services, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, shopping, lifestyle, retail, dining, events, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

