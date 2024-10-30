Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.330-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $229.0 million-$233.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.0 million. Tenable also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.210-1.230 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tenable from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Shares of TENB traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,614. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -73.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.41 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $142,492.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,082.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $142,492.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,082.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $140,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,731.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,469 shares of company stock worth $520,276 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

