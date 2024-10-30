Tenset Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Tenset token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenset has a market capitalization of $11.01 million and $707,698.94 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tenset has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tenset Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 156,340,472 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,102,173 tokens. Tenset’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is a technological hub specialising in blockchain. They aim to provide innovative young startups with the necessary tools to flourish, while connecting them with marketing and a global community through their launchpad.

10SET is a deflationary token based on the BNB chain. This utility token powers the diverse Tenset ecosystem acting as the native currency for all services. This includes access to the Tenset launchpad, Infinity Airdrop platform, and NFT Marketplace. To participate in launches users need to buy 10SET tokens and lock them from their private wallet. The supply of 10SET token is actively burned to reduce total supply.”

Buying and Selling Tenset

