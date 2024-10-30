The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.44 and last traded at $50.48, with a volume of 526557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Baldwin Insurance Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $144,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $146,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

