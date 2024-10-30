The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

TJX stock opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.05 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The company has a market capitalization of $128.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.