The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Lowered by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,392,328 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 41,889 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 2.4% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $273,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $113.74. The stock had a trading volume of 140,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,127. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.22 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

