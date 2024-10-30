The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 608,613 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,978 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 8.7% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $38,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $49,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 203.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $65.12. The stock has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.93.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.739 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.17%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

