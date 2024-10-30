Toews Corp ADV Acquires 701,400 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Toews Corp ADV raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1,367.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701,400 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 10.2% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $76,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.73. 727,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,921,847. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.