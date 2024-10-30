TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 125.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1,731.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 218,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 32.4% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,852,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after acquiring an additional 697,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

TRTX traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.57. 87,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 154.59 and a quick ratio of 154.59. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $693.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.19.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently -61.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

