Traders Purchase High Volume of PROCEPT BioRobotics Call Options (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,915 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 186% compared to the average daily volume of 670 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PRCT shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRCT

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 35,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,680,946.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,063.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $1,811,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,077.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 35,220 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,680,946.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,063.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 179,892 shares of company stock worth $13,946,415 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,246,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,874,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 890,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 627,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,027,000 after purchasing an additional 51,305 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,240,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 349,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 71,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

Shares of PRCT traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.03. 2,036,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 7.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 1.03. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average of $67.73.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.