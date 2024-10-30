Trajan Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,402 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in Kenvue by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 151,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Kenvue by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Kenvue by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 76,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in Kenvue by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 149,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

