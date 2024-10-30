Trajan Wealth LLC Buys 119 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 202.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 323.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $3,955,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,382 shares in the company, valued at $35,029,273.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,257 shares of company stock worth $32,602,152. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 2.2 %

TOL opened at $147.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $160.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.11.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

