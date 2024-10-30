Trajan Wealth LLC Buys 44,379 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Trajan Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Trajan Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 289,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,216,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 175,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 172,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after buying an additional 20,612 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
BSV opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.30 and a 200 day moving average of $77.29. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.73 and a 12 month high of $79.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
