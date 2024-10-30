Trajan Wealth LLC Buys 8,859 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trajan Wealth LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,512 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 6.1% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 51,172 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 48,044 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,775 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.6 %

Oracle stock opened at $173.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $178.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.53 and its 200 day moving average is $141.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Melius Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.52.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

